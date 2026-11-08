Doctor dies while holidaying in Kuakata as rickshaw-van overturns

A physician has been killed and her husband injured after a motorised rickshaw-van overturned in Patuakhali’s Kuakata.

The accident occurred around 6pm on Saturday en route to the Misripara Buddhist temple, said Kalapara Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Elias Talukder.

The deceased has been identified as Nabila Nusrat, 32, who worked at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital in Dhaka after qualifying through the 42nd BCS examination.

Her injured husband Mainul Islam Shuvo works as a doctor at Bangladesh Medical University.

According to Shuvo, the couple had travelled from Dhaka to Kuakata for a holiday on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, they boarded a battery-powered rickshaw-van to visit the Misripara Buddhist temple.

En route, a cat ran beneath the wheels of the three-wheeler on Misripara Road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and overturn it.

The couple and two other tourists were flung from the three-wheeler.

Shuvo said his wife sustained critical head injuries after being pinned beneath the overturned vehicle.

She was rushed to Kalapara Hospital, where attending doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Elias said a general diary has been filed over the incident.

Mabila’s body has been handed over to her husband and the family has left for Khulna, he added.