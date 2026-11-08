November 08, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Doctor dies while holidaying in Kuakata as rickshaw-van overturns

The three-wheeler crashes on Misripara Road after a cat ran under the wheels and the driver lost control of the vehicle

Doctor dies while holidaying in Kuakata as rickshaw-van overturns

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 11:05 AM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 11:05 AM

A physician has been killed and her husband injured after a motorised rickshaw-van overturned in Patuakhali’s Kuakata.

The accident occurred around 6pm on Saturday en route to the Misripara Buddhist temple, said Kalapara Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Elias Talukder.

The deceased has been identified as Nabila Nusrat, 32, who worked at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital in Dhaka after qualifying through the 42nd BCS examination.

Her injured husband Mainul Islam Shuvo works as a doctor at Bangladesh Medical University.

According to Shuvo, the couple had travelled from Dhaka to Kuakata for a holiday on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, they boarded a battery-powered rickshaw-van to visit the Misripara Buddhist temple.

En route, a cat ran beneath the wheels of the three-wheeler on Misripara Road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and overturn it.

The couple and two other tourists were flung from the three-wheeler.

Shuvo said his wife sustained critical head injuries after being pinned beneath the overturned vehicle.

She was rushed to Kalapara Hospital, where attending doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Elias said a general diary has been filed over the incident.

Mabila’s body has been handed over to her husband and the family has left for Khulna, he added.

Related Stories
E-rickshaw rules roll out, but questions remain
E-rickshaw rules roll out, but questions remain
Bus, battery rickshaw crash kills 4 in Mirpur
Bus, battery rickshaw crash kills 4 in Mirpur
Cricketers’ luggage recovered after theft
Cricketers’ luggage recovered after theft
Battery-run rickshaw drivers protest ‘harassment’
Battery-run rickshaw drivers protest ‘harassment’
Read More
November 8, 2026
November 8, 2026
Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Bangladesh
Duchess of Edinburgh to visit Bangladesh
Actress Mahi wins Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026
Actress Mahi wins Miss Universe Bangladesh 2026
Hasina’s identity is ‘convicted criminal’: minister
Hasina’s identity is ‘convicted criminal’: minister
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More