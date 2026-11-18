New Zealand's strong form over the last couple of years has taken them to the top of the World Test Championship standings but that position will be sorely challenged in eight Tests over the next few months starting with this week's clash with India.

The match, starting in Wellington on Thursday, is the first of two against India and will be followed by a trip to Australia for four Tests before Sri Lanka arrive in New Zealand to play a two-match series in February.

"I don't think we've ever been presented with series along the likes of these series, so close together," captain Tom Latham told reporters on Wednesday at Basin Reserve.

"So it's such a cool opportunity for this group ... and hopefully in three or four months' time we can look back and see we had a pretty good time."

New Zealand will have confidence they can beat the best in the world after winning a series in India for the first time in late 2024 and doing the same in England earlier this year.

The latter series brought down the curtain on the illustrious career of Kane Williamson and Latham acknowledged that New Zealand were entering a new era without the master batsman and quicks Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

"I guess from our point of view, it's a bit of a journey, a new era for us to keep continuing the legacy that I guess that former crop of players have managed to pave for us," he said.

"And I guess that's all we want to do, is keep continuing to play our brand of cricket, our style of cricket that we know certainly works when we get it right."

Their style has certainly worked well on home soil against India, who have won two and shared the honours in two of 10 Test series on the grassy pitches of New Zealand.

Latham also confirmed his team on Wednesday with Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell all returning to the batting line-up from spells on the sidelines.

Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and all-rounder Nathan Smith will form a four-pronged pace attack ready to exploit anything in the Basin Reserve deck.

Shubman Gill's India, who stand fourth in the WTC rankings behind South Africa and Australia, are also likely to field four quicks with the peerless Jasprit Bumrah returning to lead the attack.

Mohammed Siraj is usually the second seamer selected, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar both offer height, while Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj are able to score valuable lower-order runs.

"We need to block outside noise and get the ball in the right areas. We cannot afford to lose (WTC) points," India bowling coach Morne Morkel told reporters on Wednesday.

"The best way of winning is to set the tone in the first session, but the first session doesn't always win a test. You need guys who can produce a magical spell on the fourth or fifth day."