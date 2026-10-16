Pant awaits fitness clearance as Bumrah returns for New Zealand Tests

Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Cricket - Men Finals - Gold Medal Match - Pakistan v India - Korogi Athletic Park, Nisshin, Japan - Oct 3, 2026 India's ishan Kishan celebrates with Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah after the match as they win the gold medal REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Cricket - Men Finals - Gold Medal Match - Pakistan v India - Korogi Athletic Park, Nisshin, Japan - Oct 3, 2026 India's ishan Kishan celebrates with Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah after the match as they win the gold medal REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was named in India's squad for next month's two-Test series in New Zealand on Friday, subject to fitness clearance, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returned to the side.

The Shubman Gill-led Test squad featured few surprises, with selectors retaining the core of the team, including all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Pant was recently ruled out of the first two India A Test matches against New Zealand with a left side strain but was included in the senior squad pending medical clearance.

India begin the two-match Test series in Wellington on Nov 19 before the second and final match in Christchurch from Nov 27.

India also named squads for the accompanying five-match ODI series, with Gill set to captain the side in the opening three matches before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the final two as they continue their preparations for next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their places in the ODI squad, while Bumrah was selected only for the Test leg of the tour.

The ODI series starts in Auckland on November 4 and concludes in Mount Maunganui on Nov 15.