Dhaka tribunal sentences man to death for strangling wife over dowry in Keraniganj

A Dhaka tribunal has sentenced a man to death for killing his wife by strangling her over a dowry demand in South Keraniganj seven years ago.

Judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-4 delivered the verdict on Sunday.

Prosecutor Md Ershad Alam, representing the state, confirmed the verdict.

The court also fined the convict Tk 100,000.

The accused, Md Mizanur Rahman, also known as Mizan Hossain, was brought to the tribunal before the verdict was announced.

After the verdict, he was sent back to jail under a sentence warrant, prosecutor Ershad said.

According to the case records, Mizan married Mosammat Rehana in 2008, and they have two daughters. After the marriage, he took money and gold ornaments from Rehana's father on several occasions as dowry. Despite receiving these, he demanded a further Tk 50,000.

On Jul 25, 2019, Rehana's family gave him Tk 2,000, but he became angry over the amount and assaulted her at Char Mirerbagh in Keraniganj.

The prosecution said Mizan later strangled Rehana to death.

The following day, Rehana's brother Md Abbas filed a case with South Keraniganj Police. After the case was filed, Mizan gave a confessional statement in court.

Following the investigation, Sub-Inspector Akkas Mia of South Keraniganj Police submitted a chargesheet against Mizan to the court on Dec 29, 2019.

The tribunal subsequently framed charges against him and ordered the trial to begin.

During the trial, the tribunal recorded testimony from 10 witnesses.

After hearing the accused's defence and the arguments from both sides, the tribunal handed down the death sentence.