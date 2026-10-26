Man sentenced to death for murders of wife, daughter in Satkhira

A Satkhira tribunal has sentenced a man to death for the murders of his wife and daughter over dowry demands and a family dispute.

Judge Md Zakaria Hossain of the Satkhira Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict on Monday. Public Prosecutor (PP) Sheikh Alamgir Ashraf represented the state in the case.

The death row convict, Abdur Rouf Sardar, hails from Ghona village in Satkhira’s Kaliganj Upazila.

Along with the death sentence, the judge also fined him Tk 50,000.

Citing the case documents, Public Prosecutor Alamgir Ashraf said that 26-year-old Sabina Islam married Abdur Rouf three and a half years before the incident. The couple had a daughter.

The complaint states there was unrest due to family disputes and dowry demands.

According to the complaint, Rouf pressured his wife to pay Tk 50,000 for the treatment of his mother and to buy a motorcycle. Due to the dispute, Sabina moved to her father's house with her child.

The complaint states that on the night of Sept 8, 2015, Sabina’s mother Jahanara Khatun woke to the sound of a bicycle while other members of the family were asleep.

When she went into the other room, she saw her daughter Sabina and granddaughter Ayesha Siddika lying motionless on the bed.

The statement mentioned that they could not be saved, despite persistent effort.

Jahanara filed a case with the local police over this incident. After an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet in court and the trial began.

According to the case documents, the accused has been absconding since his release on bail.