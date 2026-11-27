Over 5,000 accused in case over attack on BGB patrol in Gopalganj's Tungipara

A case has been filed over an attack on a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrol team, the torching of government vehicles, destruction of ammunition and looting of equipment in Gopalganj's Tungipara.

Eight leaders of the banned Chhatra League have been named in the case, alongside 5,000 unidentified people.

Md Shawkat Ali, a nayeb subedar at the BGB's Khulna Sector Headquarters, filed the case, Gopalganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Sakhawat Hossain Sentu said on Thursday night.

Newton Molla, president of the Gopalganj district unit of the Chhatra League, has been named as the prime accused.

Others named in the case include Gopalganj district Chhatra League General Secretary Ataur Rahman Pial, former Tungipara Upazila Chhatra League General Secretary Babul Hossain Khokon, incumbent President Shamsul Haque, Vice President Ripon Sheikh and Joint General Secretary Shahin Biswas (Kalu).

According to the case statement, BGB personnel were conducting a patrol alongside police, Ansar personnel and Executive Magistrate Md Rehab Imam on Nov 17 as part of efforts to assist the civil administration in maintaining law and order in Gopalganj.

The BGB personnel came under attack while responding to reports of vandalism and arson at Tungipara Police Station.

The case statement alleges that leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and its affiliated organisations obstructed the patrol and attacked BGB personnel.

Four BGB personnel -- Md Monir Hossain, Asaduzzaman and Faruk Hossain, and Assistant Director Md Saifiar Rahman -- were seriously injured in the attack.

The case statement also alleges that two BGB vehicles were completely destroyed by fire, along with ammunition and other equipment.

Other vehicles sustained damage, while government-issued equipment, including an HP laptop and communication devices, was allegedly looted from BGB vehicles.

The total damage was estimated at Tk 65.1 million, according to the case statement.

ASP Sakhawat said no arrests had been made in connection with the case so far.