A suspected crude bomb maker who fled to Rajshahi for treatment after being injured in an explosion in Chapainawabganj's Shibganj has been detained, according to the Special Response Battalion (SRB).

He was detained during a raid on a house in the Tero Khadia Pashchimpara area of Rajshahi city around 8:30pm on Thursday, said Lt Col Md Faisal Istiaq, commanding officer of SRB-5.

The suspect, identified by a single name as Nazmul, runs a tea stall in Parchauka village in Chapainawabganj's Shibganj Upazila. The SRB also alleged that he was involved with a banned organisation.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Krishak League activist was killed in an explosion while crude bombs were being made in a maize field in Parchauka village under Monakasha Union.

According to police and local sources, the dead man, Thomas Ali, was involved in Awami League politics and was a close associate of Shamil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, a former MP from the Chapainawabganj-1 constituency.

Three others, including Nazmul, were injured in the explosion and fled the scene.

The SRB said Nazmul initially received treatment at a private clinic in Rajshahi city before taking shelter at a house rented by a woman he knew in Tero Khadia Pashchimpara.

Acting on a tip-off, SRB personnel raided the house on Thursday night. Nazmul was receiving treatment through a saline drip at the time.

He was subsequently taken to hospital in the battalion's ambulance with the drip still attached. The tenant and Nazmul's wife were also taken to the hospital.

The tenant said Nazmul's wife had brought him to the house after he received treatment at the clinic on Wednesday. They had told her that they would return to their village after having his wound dressing changed on Thursday.

However, an unidentified man came to the house around noon on Thursday and put Nazmul on a saline drip. SRB personnel surrounded the house later that evening.

The woman claimed she did not know how Nazmul had been injured. However, she said Nazmul had acknowledged during his stay that he was present at the scene of the explosion and had been taken there on a motorcycle.

Lt Col Istiaq said Nazmul was the only person detained during the raid.

He was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for further treatment and will remain in police custody during his stay.

The officer added that Nazmul would be shown arrested in the case filed over the explosion and produced before a court once he had recovered.