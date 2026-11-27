The West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL) has warned that electricity supplies could be cut off across Gopalganj if power infrastructure in the district is damaged in politically motivated attacks.

The company's Gopalganj Power Supply Division issued the warning in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement posted on its Facebook page, the company said: “We urge all categories of electricity consumers in Gopalganj, regardless of their political affiliations, not to target power installations, substations, or vehicles and personnel engaged in emergency maintenance work for political reasons.

“If the power supply system is damaged, electricity supplies could be cut off across the district.”

The post said the appeal was made by the executive engineer of the company's Gopalganj Power Supply Division.

Speaking on the matter, Executive Engineer Md Main Uddin said: “On Nov 19, between 100 and 150 people entered my office compound. They smashed a glass pane at the office and put up a portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Since then, my staff have been afraid to venture outside for fear of attacks. If they are afraid to work, it will not be possible to maintain normal electricity supplies.”

The official continued, “If our vehicles or personnel come under attack in the future, we will no longer be able to carry out our work. Our staff work in the field. If they cannot work, electricity supplies could be disrupted. That is why I made the appeal to everyone through this post.”

Concerned members of the local community also believe that the power sector should be spared any attacks to ensure uninterrupted electricity supplies in Gopalganj.