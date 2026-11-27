BNP to open Victory Day programme with Dec 1 rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will launch its month-long programme marking Victory Day with a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Dec 1.

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme after a joint meeting at the party's central office in Nayapaltan on Friday morning.

He said the inaugural rally would be held at 2pm on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman will attend the rally as chief guest. This was the decision taken at today's joint meeting,” Rizvi said.

BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeswar Chandra Roy, Salahuddin Ahmed and Amanullah Aman attended the meeting, along with the party's joint secretaries general, central committee secretaries and leaders of its Dhaka north and south city units and affiliated organisations.

MPs representing constituencies in Dhaka district also attended the meeting.