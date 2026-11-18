Garment workers and local Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists have clashed in Dhaka’s Kafrul after allegations that female workers were harassed. The two sides chased each other and hurled brickbats.

The unrest broke out around 8:45am on Wednesday near the Lodestar Fashions and Midasia Fashions Limited factories in Mirpur-14. Police later fired around 10 stun grenades to disperse the groups.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahidul Islam of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Mirpur Division told bdnews24.com around 10:15am that the situation had returned to normal, with sufficient police presence at the scene.

Police said more than 5,000 workers are employed at the two factories. Workers from there disrupted production at nearby Jokky Garments, Vision Garments and Ideas Garments before bringing employees out of those factories.

Several local BNP activists were then accused of harassing female workers, triggering the clashes.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the trouble and tried to restore order.