Three petrol bombs hurled at Rajshahi land office, one explodes

An overnight petrol bomb attack on the Paba Upazila Land Office has put Rajshahi’s key installations on heightened alert, after one of three explosives hurled at the premises detonated.

The attack took place around 1:30am on Sunday at the office near Bhugroil Mor. The other two were recovered unexploded. No casualties were reported.

The incident comes amid a series of attacks on important installations in Rajshahi, including the airport and the Kharkhari Palli Bidyut substation.

Paba Upazila administrator (UNO) Md Ibnul Abedin said the latest attack followed the incidents at those facilities.

“The vigilance of the night guard and other security personnel helped avert a major accident,” he said.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Kazi Shahidul Islam visited the land office on Sunday before inspecting the Kharkhari substation in Parila Union.

UNO Ibnul and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Abida Khanam Baishakhi accompanied him.

The deputy commissioner said security had been strengthened at important installations in coordination with law-enforcing agencies and other relevant authorities.

He described the attack on an office where important public records are kept as “highly undesirable and condemnable”.

An investigation committee has been formed to identify those responsible and take legal action, he said.

Night guards have been deployed at key installations, while police patrols are continuing.

The administration is also taking steps to deploy Ansar members to strengthen security.