Samsung Electronics gears up for debut of its first humanoid robot

Samsung Electronics presented its humanoid robot prototype to its board last week and plans to unveil the model to the public in January, a person familiar with the matter said, as the maker of memory chips and smartphones seeks new growth drivers.

The South Korean firm plans to showcase the robot at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the person said, entering an increasingly crowded market that includes China's Unitree, Tesla and Hyundai Motor's Boston Dynamics.

The planned debut follows Samsung's creation in July of its Robotics eXperience (RX) unit, which reports directly to co-CEO TM Roh and oversees robotics research and development, long-term strategy and commercialisation.

The demonstration on Thursday at Samsung's robotics research hub in Seoul, attended by Roh, focused on full-body control and the robot's ability to pick up and manipulate objects using its arms and hands, the person said.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Samsung has yet to publicly unveil the prototype. Samsung declined to comment.

Samsung is focusing on hand manipulation, a key challenge for humanoid robots that must reliably grasp, turn and reposition objects to perform factory tasks, the person said.

"You go to the factory owner and you say that your robot acts with a 99 percent success rate, they're still going to laugh because it has to be at a 99.99 percent success rate for them to actually deploy it on their factory line," Kris Hauser, head of the robotics lab at Samsung's RX, said in September.

"This is a very punishing kind of game."

Samsung's longer-term ambitions include consumer robots capable of performing household chores and assisting older people, Hauser said in September.

In March, the maker of chips, displays, phones, TVs and home appliances said it aims to turn its factories into AI-driven plants by 2030 and introduce humanoid robots into manufacturing processes.

Samsung said it plans to build a humanoid robot production line in Gumi, a southeastern South Korean city that is home to its smartphone factories. The company also has robotics research operations in the US, China and Japan.

The company said earlier this year that it would consider investments and acquisitions where necessary to accelerate development and commercialisation in robotics. In 2024, Samsung became the largest shareholder in South Korean robotics company Rainbow Robotics.