A technical fault has forced a Jeddah-bound US-Bangla Airlines flight to abort take-off at Shahjalal International Airport, with smoke later seen rising from the aircraft’s right landing gear.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm on Sunday, said airport executive director’s spokesperson Riaz Uddin.

The pilot detected a technical problem while preparing for take-off and decided not to proceed, Riaz told bdnews24.com. Smoke was seen, but there was no fire. Passengers were subsequently disembarked.

“Engineers will be better placed to say what kind of fault occurred,” he said.

Flight BS-361 was scheduled to leave Dhaka at 4:20pm and arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 9:15pm.

US-Bangla operates the route using Airbus A330-300 aircraft.