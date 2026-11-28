Petrol bombs thrown, shots fired at Rajshahi power substation for second straight day

A power substation in Rajshahi has come under attack for the second consecutive day despite heightened security, raising concerns among employees over their safety.

Petrol bombs were thrown and shots were fired at the Rajshahi Palli Bidyut Samity's Paba-2 substation in the Kharkhari area of Paba Upazila late on Friday, said Saptarshi Pal, deputy general manager (technical) at the association's headquarters.

A transformer caught fire during the attack, briefly disrupting electricity supply.

Employees on duty extinguished the flames using fire extinguishers, Saptarshi said, adding that there were concerns the transformer may have sustained damage.

Motihar police later recovered four unexploded petrol bombs from the scene.

Saptarshi said security at the substation had been stepped up following a similar attack the previous day.

A case had been filed with police over the earlier incident, while the association had increased its own security presence and requested additional police patrols.

Monir, a lineman at the association's Nowhata headquarters, said the repeated attacks had left employees fearing for their safety.

Workers no longer felt safe carrying out their duties and feared a more serious incident could occur, he said.

Motihar Police Station chief Abdul Malek said petrol bombs had also been thrown the previous day, but no fire had broken out.

He said police found evidence of a petrol bomb explosion following the latest attack.

According to Malek, the Fire Service brought the blaze under control and electricity supply was subsequently restored.

A case will be filed over the latest attack, he added.