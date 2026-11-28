The home of BNP lawmaker MA Malique has been targeted in a petrol bomb attack in Sylhet.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Media) Afzal Hossain said the incident occurred in the Tetli area of Dakshin Surma in the early hours of Saturday.

Members of the Sylhet-3 MP's family were at home at the time, but none were harmed.

Malique, an advisor to the BNP chairperson and former president of the party's UK chapter, was elected to parliament for the first time from the Sylhet-3 constituency, comprising Dakshin Surma, Fenchuganj and Balaganj, in the 13th parliamentary election.

Police said the night guards at the residence quickly extinguished the fire following the attack.

Afzal said police were investigating the incident to identify those responsible.

“The fire caused no damage. It was an attempt to spread panic,” he said.