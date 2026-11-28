Gold prices have risen for a third consecutive day in Bangladesh, pushing the price of 22-carat gold back above Tk 200,000 per bhori less than a week after it fell below the threshold.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) raised the price by Tk 2,624 per bhori to Tk 201,554, with the new rates taking effect across the country on Saturday morning.

The latest increase follows two successive hikes of Tk 1,050 each on Thursday and Friday, bringing the total increase over three days to Tk 4,724 per bhori.

Prices of other grades of gold have also been raised.

On Friday, the price of 22-carat gold was raised to Tk 198,930.

An increase of the same amount on Thursday had taken the price to Tk 197,880 per bhori.

On Wednesday, BAJUS cut the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 2,858 per bhori to Tk 196,830.

Before that, the price had risen by Tk 4,724 per bhori in two successive adjustments, with increases of Tk 3,149 on Monday and Tk 1,575 on Tuesday.

How Much Prices Have Risen

Under the latest BAJUS announcement, hallmarked 22-carat gold is selling at Tk 17,280 per gram on Saturday. With one bhori equivalent to 11.664 grams, the price stands at Tk 201,554 per bhori.

The price of 21-carat gold has risen to Tk 192,515 per bhori, while 18-carat gold is selling at Tk 165,338 and traditional-method gold at Tk 134,778.

On Friday, 22-carat gold sold at Tk 198,930 per bhori across the country, while 21-carat gold was priced at Tk 190,007.

The price of 18-carat gold stood at Tk 163,238 per bhori, while traditional-method gold sold at Tk 133,028.

Over the past 24 hours, the price of 21-carat gold has risen by Tk 2,508 per bhori, 18-carat gold by Tk 2,100 and traditional-method gold by Tk 1,750.

Explaining the latest increase, BAJUS said in a statement that the price of pure gold in the local market had risen. The new rates were set after taking the overall market situation into consideration.

How Gold Fell Below Tk 200,000

Gold prices had fallen sharply in Bangladesh in recent weeks, tracking declines in the international market.

After reaching Tk 229,664 per bhori on Nov 5, the price of 22-carat gold fell by Tk 34,700 through nine successive cuts over two weeks.

The steepest reduction came on Nov 20, when BAJUS lowered the price by Tk 10,964. A further cut of Tk 6,182 brought it down to Tk 194,964, taking the price below Tk 200,000 for the first time in more than a year.

Despite the latest recovery, gold remains well below its record domestic price of Tk 286,001 per bhori, set on Jan 29.

Global Prices Rebound

Gold has recovered from a 15-month low, with Reuters reporting that the precious metal was heading for its first weekly gain in three weeks.

A stronger dollar, higher US Treasury yields and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate increases limited Friday's rally.

Spot gold was up 2.1 percent at $3,639.61 per ounce at 1:01am Bangladesh time on Saturday, after gaining more than 3 percent earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 2.9 percent to $3,637.60 per ounce.

Gold had fallen to $3,426.35 per ounce on Wednesday after strong US inflation data heightened expectations of further interest rate increases.

Buying at lower prices subsequently helped gold recover, putting it on course for a weekly gain of nearly 3 percent.

Silver Prices Unchanged

Despite the increase in gold prices, silver prices remain unchanged in Bangladesh.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver is selling at Tk 260 per gram, or Tk 3,033 per bhori.