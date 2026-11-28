Apple vs OpenAI: What’s behind the legal battle over trade secrets and talent?

An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, Sept 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, Sept 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

OpenAI has countersued Apple for alleged trade secret theft, turning a legal battle over confidential technology into a broader dispute over competition for engineers and hardware suppliers.

The ChatGPT maker filed its counterclaims in a California federal court on Friday, accusing Apple of trying to obstruct its entry into the consumer electronics market.

How Did the Dispute Begin?

Apple sued OpenAI, its hardware subsidiary io Products and two former Apple employees, Tang Tan and Chang Liu, on Jul 10.

Apple alleged that confidential engineering and manufacturing information had been improperly obtained to advance OpenAI's hardware development, including through the recruitment and interviewing of Apple employees.

Tan, who previously oversaw product design for some of Apple's flagship devices, helped establish io Products before its acquisition by OpenAI.

OpenAI denied wrongdoing, saying in August that Tan had instructed employees not to use confidential information belonging to other companies.

What is OpenAI Alleging?

In an October court filing, OpenAI alleged that an employee who returned to Apple after six months at OpenAI had transferred more than 100 confidential files to personal accounts.

The files allegedly contained images of unreleased hardware, engineering data and supplier information. OpenAI claimed the employee subsequently presented details of its unreleased product to senior Apple executives.

The company is also challenging what it considers excessively broad confidentiality agreements and provisions restricting former Apple employees from recruiting their former colleagues for a year, Bloomberg reports.

OpenAI, which says 400 Apple employees have joined the company, alleges that these practices are intended to discourage others from leaving.

Why are Suppliers Part of the Dispute?

OpenAI alleges that Apple is using its purchasing power to discourage specialist manufacturers from working with potential competitors.

According to Bloomberg, the counterclaims describe one supplier moving its manufacturing work for OpenAI to overnight hours under pressure from Apple, increasing production costs.

Apple denied obtaining OpenAI's confidential information through the rehired employee or attempting to suppress competition in device manufacturing, according to Reuters.

It described the counterclaims as an attempt to distract from the substance of its original lawsuit.

What is at Stake?

The companies announced a partnership in 2024 to integrate ChatGPT into Apple's devices.

However, OpenAI's acquisition of io Products, co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, in 2025 brought it closer to becoming a hardware competitor.

Bloomberg has reported that OpenAI is developing a screenless smart speaker for release in 2027.

The dispute raises questions about where legitimate protection of trade secrets ends and unlawful restrictions on competition begin.

In October, OpenAI agreed not to use the disputed Apple information while litigation continued.

A trial is scheduled to begin on Jul 19, 2027. Neither side's allegations of trade secret theft have been proven in court.