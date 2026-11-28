Israeli strike on Doctors Without Borders clinic in Gaza kills two employees

Palestinians gather around the remains of a vehicle, after it was hit by an Israeli strike according to health officials, in Gaza City, November 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Palestinians gather around the remains of a vehicle, after it was hit by an Israeli strike according to health officials, in Gaza City, November 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

An Israeli strike on a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Gaza has killed two of its employees, drawing condemnation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The international medical charity, known by its French initials MSF, said the two employees worked as security guards, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

MSF said the facility was clearly marked with the organisation's logos and that Israeli authorities had previously been informed of its location.

The organisation condemned the attack and called for accountability.

The Israeli military claimed the two men were members of Hamas, according to Al Jazeera.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned attacks on healthcare facilities and humanitarian personnel in Gaza.

At least seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the territory on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports, citing medical sources.

The deaths come amid mounting concerns over the safety of humanitarian workers in Gaza.

At least 600 aid workers have been killed in the Palestinian territory since October 2023, including 13 since the ceasefire was announced, according to figures released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday.

Earlier this week, an Israeli strike killed an employee of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) while he was providing water services.

The attacks come despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in October 2025.