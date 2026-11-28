What we know so far about the death of WWE star Bronson Reed

Australian WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, who died at the age of 38 due to “medical complications”, according to the wrestling promotion.

Australian WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, who died at the age of 38 due to “medical complications”, according to the wrestling promotion.

Australian professional wrestler Bronson Reed has died at the age of 38, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced.

The wrestling promotion confirmed his death on Friday, citing “medical complications” but offering no further details.

Reed had been recovering from serious injuries reportedly sustained during a WWE event in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Here is what we know so far.

What Has WWE Said?

WWE confirmed that Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, died on Nov 27.

The wrestling promotion described him as a “larger-than-life figure” and paid tribute to him as a devoted family man and colleague.

It extended its condolences to his pregnant wife Paige, their daughter, friends, colleagues and fans.

What Happened at Crown Jewel?

Reed made his final WWE appearance at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov 7.

Although he was not scheduled to wrestle, he intervened in the World Tag Team Championship match between fellow members of The Vision faction, Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, and the team of Penta and Je’Von Evans.

Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi responded to the interference by throwing Reed from the stage through a set of tables, according to WWE's official account of the event.

Reports subsequently emerged that Reed had sustained serious injuries.

How Serious Were His Injuries?

Specialist wrestling news outlets Fightful and Wrestling Observer reported that Reed had suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

He remained in Saudi Arabia for treatment after other WWE performers departed the country.

According to Fightful, WWE arranged for a senior international executive and medical personnel to remain with him.

Wrestling Observer reported on Nov 17 that Reed had returned home and was continuing his recovery following surgery. Fightful separately confirmed his return the following day.

Details of the operation and his subsequent medical condition were not publicly disclosed.

Bronson Reed raises Bron Breakker's arm after intervening in his match against Oba Femi at WWE's Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept 6, 2026. WWE

Had Reed Recently Returned from Injury?

Reed had only returned to WWE programming in September after spending several months on the sidelines with a torn biceps.

He sustained the injury during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Feb 23, forcing him to miss WrestleMania.

In a September interview with Australia's Nine network, Reed discussed the setback and his return to action.

His comeback saw him involved in an on-screen rivalry with Femi, culminating in their confrontation at Crown Jewel.

How Has the Wrestling World Responded?

WWE honoured Reed with a traditional 10-bell salute at a live event in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, while its SmackDown television broadcast was preceded by a memorial graphic.

Fellow WWE wrestler Kevin Owens wore an armband bearing Reed's name and addressed the crowd in Athens, urging fans to keep his family in their thoughts.

Fellow Australian WWE star Rhea Ripley paid tribute to Reed on Instagram, saying she was “shattered” by his death.

What Remains Unknown?

WWE has not disclosed the nature of the medical complications that led to Reed's death or confirmed whether they were related to his reported injuries at Crown Jewel.

The location of his death and details of his medical condition in the days leading up to it also remain unclear.

No specific cause of death has been publicly established.