Four men guilty of sex crimes against woman drugged by husband in UK case with echoes of Pelicot

Joanne Young speaks to media outside Winchester Crown Court after a jury returned guilty verdicts in the case of all four men accused of raping or sexually abusing her while she was drugged by her then-husband between 2016 and 2023, in Winchester, Britain, Nov 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor

Joanne Young speaks to media outside Winchester Crown Court after a jury returned guilty verdicts in the case of all four men accused of raping or sexually abusing her while she was drugged by her then-husband between 2016 and 2023, in Winchester, Britain, Nov 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor

Four British men were convicted on Thursday of raping or sexually abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a case with echoes of that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence.

Joanne Young, like Pelicot, decided to waive her legal right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her for sex online to strangers over more than a decade.

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local councillor, pleaded guilty in January to more than 50 charges against his ex-wife, including 11 counts of rape and charges relating to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds of times.

Police discovered the crimes only after an account linked to him posted bestiality images online in 2024 and they then seized his devices, which featured videos and images of the abuse.

"This is some of the most horrendous sexual offending I've ever seen in my career... and it is difficult to put into words the nightmare that Joanne Young has been living through," said specialist Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor James Foster.

Young's crimes have striking similarities to those of Dominique Pelicot, who admitted drugging his then-wife Gisele and inviting dozens of men to rape her, prompting a 2024 trial that horrified the world and spurred France to revamp its rape law.

Britain's National Crime Agency said this year it had uncovered a "truly international network" of drug-facilitated rape and sexual assault, which it said was organised online and had members across the world.

Law enforcing officials from 10 countries, including the US, are now working on a global operation to target drug-facilitated sexual assaults.

Fifth Man Had Pleaded Guilty

The men found guilty following a trial at Winchester Crown Court, in southern England, had responded to adverts posted by Philip Young, who admitted drugging his wife and inviting strangers to have sex with her, watching and filming while it happened.

Richard Clive Wilkins, 62, was convicted of rape and assault by penetration, Norman Macksoni, 48, was also convicted of rape, Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was found guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration, while Mohammed Hassan, 38, was convicted of one count of sexual assault.

In defences echoing those of many of the 50 co-defendants of Dominique Pelicot who were convicted in France, they said they thought Joanne Young consented and that it was a shared fantasy with her then-husband.

She had sat in court as prosecutor Sarah Jones said her ex-husband had posted images online, showing his then-wife tied to her bed and blindfolded, as he "sought strangers to come and sleep with his wife -- any age, any race".

After the verdicts were announced, Judge Pushpinder Saini said she had shown "amazing bravery".

A fifth man, Dean Hamilton, 47, had previously admitted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault.

All five, along with Philip Young, will be sentenced next month and Saini said they faced a significant custodial sentence.

Pelicot Not an Isolated Case

The Pelicot trial horrified the world, but it now appears to be far from an isolated case.

In April, law enforcement bodies from 10 countries, coordinated by Europol, the EU's law enforcement agency, set up "Project Medusa" to tackle the issue, led by investigators from Britain and Germany, and including the US, France and Canada.

Those involved have since launched 113 investigations linked to that operation, leading to 57 arrests and 158 safeguarded victims, Europol said in June.

The Crown Prosecution Service said British police had spoken with investigators who worked on the Pelicot case and that the toxicology expert whose evidence was used in France had also worked on the case involving Joanne Young.

Prosecutor Foster told reporters the case was the first time a jury in Britain had been asked to consider "organised drug-facilitated sexual abuse which has been organised by the husband".