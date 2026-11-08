November 09, 2026

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Media industry still has a problem with sexual abuse, UK minister says

Russell Brand's conviction has renewed scrutiny of abuse and accountability in British media

Media industry still has a problem with sexual abuse, UK minister says
A prison van leaves Southwark Crown Court after British actor and comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009, in London, Britain, Nov 5, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 01:53 AM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 01:53 AM

Britain's culture minister, Lisa Nandy, said on Sunday there was still a problem with sexual abuse in the media industry after Russell Brand, once a high-profile comedian and actor, was convicted of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more.

Brand's conviction on Thursday renewed scrutiny of how Britain's entertainment industry has treated well-known performers accused of abusing their power, with some women saying they feared speaking out could harm their careers.

Asked whether there was still a problem with exploitation and sexual abuse in the media and entertainment industries, Nandy told the BBC: "Yes, I do, and I think hand on heart I can't say to you as the culture secretary that this is not happening today and in fact, if I had to wager, I would say it is."

She said people have come forward to her to make allegations, but often women were fearful of challenging their employers because "speaking up has a very heavy cost".

Brand, the former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, is facing a lengthy jail term after his conviction and Britain's top police officer said on Friday he was likely to face further allegations as more victims come forward.

Britain's Channel 4 cancelled "Married at First Sight UK" earlier this month following a review prompted by serious allegations of misconduct during the making of the reality show. The broadcaster removed all previous seasons of the show in May after a BBC report detailed allegations of rape by two women during filming.

"Time is up," Nandy said. "It really is time for the media industry to take this seriously."

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