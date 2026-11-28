Bronson Reed poses on the turnbuckle during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena at Lubbock. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters

Bronson Reed poses on the turnbuckle during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena at Lubbock. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters

Australian professional wrestler Bronson Reed has died at the age of 38 due to “medical complications”, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced.

The wrestling promotion confirmed the death of Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, in a statement on Friday without disclosing the specific cause.

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague,” WWE said.

Reed had reportedly sustained serious injuries during WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month.

Specialist wrestling news outlet Fightful reported that he had suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney and remained in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment.

The outlet reported on Nov 18 that Reed had returned home.

WWE has not confirmed whether his death was linked to the injuries.

Born in Adelaide, Reed began his professional wrestling career in 2007, competing under the ring name Jonah Rock before joining WWE in 2019.

He defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship in 2021 before being released by WWE later that year.

After spells with other wrestling promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he returned to WWE in 2022 and went on to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024.

Known for his imposing physique and signature top-rope splash, dubbed the Tsunami, Reed was most recently a member of the wrestling faction The Vision.

He is survived by his wife Paige, who is pregnant with their second child, and their daughter.