Adani to shut 800MW Godda unit for maintenance, cutting Bangladesh supply in half

Adani Power has announced it will shut one 800MW unit of its Godda Thermal Power Station in India's Jharkhand for annual maintenance from midnight.

The Indian company said in a statement on Wednesday that the routine work, planned in advance, will run until Dec 18, while the plant's other unit of equal capacity keeps producing normally.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) reportedly gave its consent on Oct 26.

Equipment will be inspected and serviced during the shutdown, with further work to head off technical faults in future.

The coal-fired Godda plant has a total capacity of 1,600MW. Each unit can generate 800MW, but the contract requires 1,496MW to be supplied to Bangladesh.

With one unit offline, the plant's supply capacity will fall by half.

The BPDB signed a 25-year power purchase deal with Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited in November 2017.

Adani built the plant at a cost of $2 billion to supply Bangladesh, and the first unit began feeding the national grid on Mar 9, 2023.

The shutdown comes as demand eases with the onset of winter. National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) data show that imports from India in the first 15 days of November rose about 37 percent from the same period of October, even as demand and domestic generation fell.

Daily imports averaged 33.6 million units in October and 46 million in November.

Furnace oil generation at home costs more than imported power, BPDB Member (Generation) Md Zahurul Islam told bdnews24.com then.

Supply from Adani's plant has dipped before because of technical faults and coal shortages.

The second unit went offline on Sept 10 with a technical fault and returned to service three days later.

NLDC figures show 1,430.06MW came from Adani at the evening peak on Sept 9. That dropped to 691.44MW on Sept 10 after the unit shut.