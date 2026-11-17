Bangladesh’s electricity demand and generation have fallen with the onset of winter, yet imports from India have risen 37 percent.

Officials say the state utility is keeping its own plants shut to hold costs down.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is taking the call because furnace oil-fired generation costs more than imported power, officials argue.

Demand has slipped below 10,000MW in recent days, leaving many plants with no need to run.

Fans and air conditioners see less use in homes and offices in winter, pulling demand down. Generation dropped to around 9,065MW early on Saturday, and the next day’s low was 9,488MW.

The picture emerges from an analysis of 46 days of data, from Oct 1 to Nov 15, held by the BPDB and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) of Power Grid Bangladesh PLC.

According to the NLDC, daily imports averaged 33.6 million units in the first 15 days of October. The figure rose to 46 million units over the same period in November.

Why Buy More from India?

Zahurul Islam, BPDB member (generation), told bdnews24.com that furnace oil-based generation at home is costlier than imports.

Power from India’s coal-fired plants carries a lower per-unit cost, he said, and it reaches the national grid through a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) link. With gas in short supply, running domestic plants on furnace oil would be far more expensive.

When demand falls, he argued, oil-based output should be cut before imports are stopped.

The shift has trimmed the overall cost of generation and imports. Spending came to Tk 43.26 billion in the first half of October and Tk 33.58 billion in the same period of November, a fall of Tk 9.68 billion, or 22.4 percent.

The average cost per unit has dropped from Tk 8.34 to Tk 7.39.

The NLDC data show daily supply, generation plus imports, averaging 345.8 million units in early October against 303.1 million in early November, a 12.4 percent fall.

Demand is even lower in the small hours. The daily minimum generation averaged 12,943MW in the first half of October and 10,788MW in the same period of November.

BPDB Chairman Md Rezaul Karim said generation has had to be scaled back with demand down, which has also cut costs. But the lower bill cannot be counted as a direct financial saving, he said.

Oil-Based Output Falls Most

Furnace oil-fired plants produced 63.5 million units a day on average in early October, against 33.2 million in early November, so oil-based generation has nearly halved.

The chairman said furnace oil-based power is needed less for most of the day but remains in demand at peak hours, which is why the daily cost has come down.

Spending on oil-based generation has also nearly halved, from Tk 19.70 billion to Tk 9.98 billion, a fall of Tk 9.71 billion.

Coal-fired power has become slightly cheaper too, with the daily average cost easing from Tk 861.3 million to Tk 839.8 million. For gas-fired plants, it has fallen from Tk 410.3 million to Tk 374.6 million.