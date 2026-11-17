FILE PHOTO: UK gold bullion bars are stacked at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, Oct 8, 2025. REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: UK gold bullion bars are stacked at Baird & Co in Hatton Garden in London, Britain, Oct 8, 2025. REUTERS

Gold prices steadied on Tuesday but remained near their lowest level in more than a year, pressured by a resilient US dollar and bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month, with investors looking to the central bank's October meeting minutes for fresh policy signals.

Fundamentals

Spot gold was little changed at $3,856.52 per ounce by 0028 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since October 2025 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2 percent to $3,859.

Bullion sank to a one-year low on Monday, battered by a mix of high Treasury yields, a strong dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy, putting bullion on course for further losses and its worst year in more than a decade.

The dollar rose on Monday to its highest level since April 2025, remaining supported by last week's strong inflation data and hawkish Fed commentary. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers overseas.

Markets see a 96.6 percent chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 3.4 percent, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Although gold is typically seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said on Monday that emerging technologies will have a significant impact on the economy, but the possible scenarios range from rising growth with broadly shared gains to higher unemployment and a potential slowdown if anticipated investment returns prove disappointing.

Market participants now await the minutes of the Fed's October 27-28 Open Market Committee meeting, due on Wednesday, for further clues on the monetary policy trajectory.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan must raise its policy rate to a "good" position at an early stage and focus on addressing mounting inflation risks, its hawkish board member Hajime Takata said, signalling the chance of a hike as soon as December.