Italy says drone that killed two Italians in Kuwait was made in Iran

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani looks on prior to a working lunch session focused on the support for Ukraine during the G7 foreign ministers summit at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, November 10, 2026. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Pool via REUTERS

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani looks on prior to a working lunch session focused on the support for Ukraine during the G7 foreign ministers summit at the Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, November 10, 2026. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Pool via REUTERS

The drone used in an attack that killed two Italians in Kuwait was manufactured in Iran, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said, citing the findings of Kuwaiti investigators.

Tajani disclosed the findings on Friday, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking to Italian media, he said: “According to the investigations carried out by the Kuwaitis, the drone was manufactured in Iran."

Thursday's attack also injured two other people and drew international condemnation, with Saudi Arabia and Syria among the countries blaming Iran for the incident.

Tehran has denied launching the drone, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi describing the attack as “suspicious”.

Tajani said Iran maintained that the drone had not been launched from its territory, but noted that Tehran's regional allies also possessed Iranian-made drones.

He added that Iran had expressed willingness to participate in a joint commission of inquiry alongside Italian and Kuwaiti authorities.