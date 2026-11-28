Published : 28 Nov 2026, 11:10 AM
Updated : 28 Nov 2026, 11:10 AM
The drone used in an attack that killed two Italians in Kuwait was manufactured in Iran, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said, citing the findings of Kuwaiti investigators.
Tajani disclosed the findings on Friday, Al Jazeera reports.
Speaking to Italian media, he said: “According to the investigations carried out by the Kuwaitis, the drone was manufactured in Iran."
Thursday's attack also injured two other people and drew international condemnation, with Saudi Arabia and Syria among the countries blaming Iran for the incident.
Tehran has denied launching the drone, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi describing the attack as “suspicious”.
Tajani said Iran maintained that the drone had not been launched from its territory, but noted that Tehran's regional allies also possessed Iranian-made drones.
He added that Iran had expressed willingness to participate in a joint commission of inquiry alongside Italian and Kuwaiti authorities.