November 12, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as 'terrorist organisations'

The two countries have exchanged accusations over the designation of military organisations

Iran designates Argentina&#039;s navy and air force as &#039;terrorist organisations&#039;
Argentine air force planes. Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 09:28 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 09:28 AM

Tehran has designated Argentina's navy and air force as "terrorist organisations," Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in a reciprocal move following Buenos Aires' designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity in April.

Argentina had designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, following a push from US President Donald Trump's administration for allies to do so.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Tehran considers the Argentinian air force and navy terrorist organisations "based on the principle of reciprocity".

"It is evident that the responsibility for all consequences arising from this matter will lie with the Argentine government," the ministry added, without elaborating. It made no mention of Argentina's army.

In a statement on Wednesday, Argentina's foreign ministry said it "categorically rejects" Iran's decision.

Argentina said in April that the measure it took against Iran's IRGC was due to its backing for Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which Buenos Aires blames for the deadliest bombing in the South American nation's history, a 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish community centre in the Argentinian capital that killed 85 and injured hundreds.

The IRGC is an elite military force that protects Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran and controls large parts of Iran's economy.

Related Stories
Will be ready if Iran shifts nuclear doctrine: IRGC
Will be ready if Iran shifts nuclear doctrine: IRGC
Iran reports 7 vessels hit, warns US
Iran reports 7 vessels hit, warns US
Iran touts ‘father of bombs’ amid US strike reports
Iran touts ‘father of bombs’ amid US strike reports
Iran’s IRGC warns of stronger response if US resumes attacks
Iran’s IRGC warns of stronger response if US resumes attacks
Read More
DU bomb scare: 8 Chinese students leaving Bangladesh
DU bomb scare: 8 Chinese students leaving Bangladesh
3 die as Posts vehicle rams truck in Habiganj
3 die as Posts vehicle rams truck in Habiganj
10,000 workers to go to Malaysia for free
10,000 workers to go to Malaysia for free
Chilean mother reunites with sons taken under Pinochet
Chilean mother reunites with sons taken under Pinochet
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More