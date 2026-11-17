Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Iran fired drones at a US military radar system in Bahrain on Tuesday and the crew of a tanker was reported missing in the Strait of Hormuz, despite talks between Iran and mediators Oman and Qatar.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the radar system at Bahrain's Sheikh Isa base had been targeted. Bahrain, which is home to the US Fifth Fleet, said it had intercepted the attack and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Qatari and Iranian officials were set to meet in Doha on Tuesday, Qatar said, as part of efforts to mediate an end to nearly nine months of war that has destabilised West Asia and pushed up global energy prices.

The talks are aimed at "bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals presented on the ground", Qatari spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

The talks coincide with a visit to Oman by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, where he discussed safeguarding maritime corridors and ensuring the smooth flow of global shipping and trade with Oman's foreign minister, Oman's foreign ministry said.

Oman and Iran lie on opposite sides of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that carried about one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the war but is now largely blocked by Iran.

Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi have also discussed revitalising channels for dialogue and negotiation to prevent escalation in the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

"These efforts aim to expand areas of mutual understanding among the concerned parties and prevent the widening of the crisis and its repercussions," Oman's foreign ministry said.

Oman has previously held talks with Tehran about controlling traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, most recently in August.

Rise in Attacks on Tankers

The war has ground to a stalemate, with US President Donald Trump saying he might hold off from attacking Iran if the US does not face what he described as provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen.

Trump has also said he will maintain a US naval blockade on Iran because it has continued to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a sticking point in negotiations.

Attacks on tankers have increased this month in the strait, and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the crew of a tanker passing through the waterway was unaccounted for after being attacked north of the Omani port city of Khasab.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards said a ship carrying liquefied natural gas and an oil tanker had caught fire in the strait. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Disruption of shipping through the strait, which sits in Omani and Iranian territorial waters but is generally regarded as an international waterway, has threatened global oil supplies and pushed up oil prices.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $92.61 a barrel on Tuesday, much higher than before the war but far below April's wartime peak of $126.41.

The war also continues to spill over into other parts of West Asia as Iran puts pressure on Washington through its Houthi allies, who have carried out attacks on Saudi Arabia and seized areas along the Yemeni coast on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, hoping to squeeze Gulf oil producers.

Bahrain came under attack on Tuesday just two days after Iranian aerial attacks which Tehran said targeted a US radar system at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base following what it said were hostile US actions.

Tuesday's attack on Bahrain followed the sentencing there of 64 people, mostly Shi'ite clerics, to life in prison on charges of colluding with Iran to undermine the state.

Iran's foreign ministry condemned the court's ruling on Tuesday and said the accusations were baseless. Tehran has long denied interference in Bahrain's internal affairs.