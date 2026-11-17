Trump says US taking seriously report of possible Iranian dirty bomb plot in Washington

US President Donald Trump attends a US-Thailand trade deal signing ceremony, on the day of the ASEAN-US Summit, in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump attends a US-Thailand trade deal signing ceremony, on the day of the ASEAN-US Summit, in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington, after being asked about a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments.

Trump nodded when asked by a reporter whether Iran was planning to detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital.

"We're looking into it," Trump told reporters during a photo opportunity in Manila.

Asked whether there was an imminent threat, Trump said: "Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before."

Asked again whether there was reason to believe an attack was imminent, Trump said: "I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy."

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson denied the allegations in a post on X on Tuesday, calling them "baseless".

CNN, citing sources, reported that US intelligence indicated Tehran was developing plans to potentially detonate a dirty bomb in the US capital.

A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion, but can spread radioactive contamination and cause significant disruption and public alarm.