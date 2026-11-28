OpenAI sued Apple on Friday, accusing the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets and discouraging hardware suppliers from working on future OpenAI devices, after Apple sued OpenAI for allegedly poaching its employees to gain access to its technology.

The ChatGPT maker filed counterclaims in California federal court on Friday, saying that Apple's employment practices were designed to "trap" employees and prevent them from working on competitors' technology.

OpenAI is developing AI-enabled personal electronic devices that threaten to "outcompete Apple on what Apple views as its own turf," the company said in its Friday court filing.

OpenAI said in the filing that Apple gained confidential information by rehiring a former employee who worked at OpenAI for six months. In that time, the employee gained access to specific information on a new device as well as OpenAI's roadmap for future hardware products.

"Given the timing, it now appears that stealing those documents may have been his reason for joining OpenAI in the first place," OpenAI said.

Apple denied using the rehired employee to access OpenAI's confidential information and denied trying to suppress competition in AI device manufacturing.

"OpenAI’s counterclaims are a transparent attempt to distract from the substance of Apple’s lawsuit," Apple said in a Friday statement.

Tensions between the two tech companies have escalated as the intensifying race to develop AI products fuels competition for talent and proprietary technology.

Apple sued OpenAI and former Apple employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu in July, alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT owner's foray into consumer hardware. Tan, a 24-year Apple employee who was a vice president of product design for iPhone and Apple Watch, was part of the group that launched the AI device startup io Products before it was acquired by OpenAI in 2025.

OpenAI and the employees have denied those allegations and said that Apple's lawsuit depended on its unauthorised monitoring of Liu's personal messages after he stopped working for Apple. OpenAI and attorneys for Tan and Liu did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday's court filing.

In Friday's filing, OpenAI criticised Apple for encouraging employees to do work on their personal Apple devices and accounts, then preventing those employees from an orderly separation of work and personal accounts when they leave for new jobs.

OpenAI said that Apple continues to access former employees' personal devices and accounts after they leave the company, enabling Apple to "monitor and ensnare departing employees" when they leave for competitors.

OpenAI said that 400 employees have left Apple for OpenAI so far, and Apple wants to intimidate other employees from leaving to find other tech companies.