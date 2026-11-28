As many as 120 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons have been deployed across seven districts, including Dhaka, to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

Gopalganj alone accounts for 56 platoons, according to the BGB's latest announcement on Saturday.

Earlier, 113 platoons had been deployed across six districts, including Dhaka.

BGB spokesman Shariful Islam Shariful said that besides Gopalganj, 17 platoons were stationed in Dhaka's Savar and Ashulia, 19 in Gazipur, seven in Narayanganj, two in Mymensingh's Bhaluka, eight in Chattogram and seven in Cox's Bazar.

Another four platoons have been kept on standby for deployment.

Deployed under directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, BGB personnel are carrying out their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law-enforcing agencies.

Security and surveillance have been stepped up at key installations and industrial areas. BGB personnel are also working to prevent unrest, violence and activities that could threaten public safety.

The monitoring cell at BGB headquarters is using technology to monitor the situation on the ground and coordinate operations. Live video feeds from drones, body-worn cameras and other advanced technologies are being monitored around the clock.

Alongside their regular duties along the border, BGB personnel are also working to maintain law and order across the country.

The BGB said necessary precautionary measures had been taken to protect lives and property, ensure uninterrupted public movement and daily activities, and respond to any untoward situations.