Crude bombs explode at seven locations in Dhaka, one injured

Crude bomb blasts have been reported at seven locations across Dhaka, including near the Secretariat Metro Station, in Agargaon and at Government Titumir College.

The incidents occurred on Friday and in the early hours of Saturday. Explosions were also reported in Wari, Hatirpool, Mirpur-10 and Dhanmondi-27.

Habibur Rahman, 65, a CNG autorickshaw driver, was injured in the Agargaon explosion, while police detained a person in connection with the blasts in Hatirpool.

Habibur's son Sujan said his father suffered injuries to his back and left hand from fragments of a crude bomb.

Relatives initially took Habibur to Ayesha Hospital before transferring him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for further treatment.

Inspector Md Habibur Rahman, chief of the DMCH Police Camp, said the injured driver was undergoing treatment at the hospital's emergency department.

Meanwhile, a crude bomb explosion was reported at Government Titumir College's women's hostel.

Banani Police Station chief Md Salauddin said no injuries had been reported.

Those responsible had yet to be identified, he said, adding that they would be brought to justice.

Police also reported an explosion near Abed Ali High School in Wari.

Wari Police Station Inspector (Operations) Mostafizur Rahman said efforts were underway to identify those responsible.

In Hatirpool, police detained a person in connection with two crude bomb explosions near Eastern Plaza.

Kalabagan Police Station chief Md Fazle Ashik said the detainee was being questioned. No casualties were reported.

Another crude bomb explosion was reported in the Mirpur-10 roundabout area, Kafrul Police Station chief Alamgir Hossain said.

An explosion was also reported near Rapa Plaza in Dhanmondi-27.

Dhanmondi Police Station chief Mohammad Imdadul Islam Tayeb said no casualties had been reported.

Police also reported two crude bomb explosions near the Secretariat Metro Station.

Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Ashraf Ali said no one was injured in the incident and those responsible had yet to be identified.