A 30-year-old tourist has died after developing severe breathing difficulties in a suspected allergic reaction to prawns on St Martin's Island.

Mohammad Ibrahim, from Majhipara village in Narayanganj's Rupganj Upazila, was declared dead at Teknaf Upazila Health Complex on Friday afternoon, Teknaf Upazila administrator SM Anik Chowdhury said.

His friend, Md Siam, said Ibrahim suddenly fell ill after eating prawns for lunch at an eatery in St Martin's Bazar.

“Three of us came on a trip together. I never imagined I would have to return with my friend's body,” he said, adding that they rushed Ibrahim to hospital but could not save him.

St Martin's Union Parishad acting chairman Foyzul Islam said Ibrahim developed acute breathing difficulties around 2:30pm.

He was rushed to the island's 20-bed hospital, where doctors assessed his condition and advised transferring him to Teknaf for further treatment.

Dr Md Zahidur Rahman of St Martin's Hospital said two men brought Ibrahim to the hospital on Friday afternoon. He was given initial treatment before being referred to Teknaf.

According to those accompanying him, Ibrahim had suddenly fallen ill after eating cooked prawns, the doctor said, adding that he had a history of anaphylactic shock, a severe form of allergic reaction.

Ibrahim was taken to Teknaf by speedboat around 3pm. Doctors there examined him and declared him dead at 4:20pm.

Describing the tourist's death as deeply tragic, the Upazila administrator said authorities were looking into the incident.