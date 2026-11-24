10 injured in clash during Awami League procession in Gopalganj

Ten people have suffered injuries following a clash between two rival factions during a procession by the Awami League -- whose activities are banned -- in Gopalganj’s Kotalipara.

Five shops were also reportedly vandalised during the incident.

Kotalipara Police chief Nayan Chandra Debnath said the incident occurred on Monday evening in Dakshin Hiron village.

Among the injured, Mikail Islam, 52, Mashiur Rahman, 42, and Zayed Sheikh, 36, were initially taken to the Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex.

As Mikail’s condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Gopalganj Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

According to locals and witnesses, leaders and activists from the Hiron Union units of the Awami League, Jubo League, and the Chhatra League brought out a procession on Monday evening.

When the procession reached Dakshin Hiron village, an argument broke out between Jubo League leader Mashiur Rahman, a prospective chairman candidate for the Hiron union council elections, and Shafiqul Islam, the brother of rival aspirant chairman candidate Munshi Roich Uddin.

The altercation soon escalated into clashes between the two sides.

Mashiur said, “We went to Dakshin Hiron village with the procession, where Shafiqul Islam and his men attacked us. Several people, including myself, were injured in the assault.”

He also alleged that Shafiqul’s brother Munshi Roich Uddin is involved in Jamaat-e-Islami politics.

Denying the allegations, Shafiqul said: “My elder brother lives abroad and is not involved in any politics. I have been involved with the Chhatra League for a long time.

“My brother is a prospective chairman candidate in the union council elections. Stemming from that rivalry, I was attacked first, leaving several people, including myself, injured. Five of our shops were also vandalised and looted.”

Officer Nayan said no written complaints had been filed so far, adding that an investigation would be launched and legal action taken once a formal complaint is lodged.