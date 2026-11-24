A serious “disinformation campaign” is being waged in India over allegations of arson and persecution targeting Hindu households in Narail, Prime Minister’s Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman says.

However, acknowledging that attacks on the homes of some Awami League supporters did take place in the area, he said the government would take action, treating each incident as a criminal offence.

He made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at a press conference on the government's progress and the latest developments, held at the Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.

Asked about allegations of arson targeting Hindu homes in Narail, the information advisor said: “When you (reporters) asked how many houses of this kind had been set on fire, it was at the time reports had already appeared in Bangladeshi media that there is actually no area in that location where a large number of Hindu community members live. But a severe disinformation campaign has started in India over this, as you have seen.”

Noting that such propaganda had been carried by mainstream Indian media since the period following Aug 5, he said: “This is not new. Since the period following Aug 5, various disinformation campaigns have been run in India's mainstream media, claiming that members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh have been subjected to widespread killings and persecution. Many newspapers in our country have also debunked those claims.”

Describing such misinformation as harmful to relations between the two countries, Zahed urged the Indian government and media to refrain from spreading it.

“We appeal to the Indian government, and particularly the Indian media, that such misinformation and disinformation campaigns do not do any good for relations between the two countries,” he said.

Expressing the government's desire to maintain effective relations with India, he said: “Since the period following Aug 5, and since our government took office, we have wanted effective engagement with India, ensuring the interests of both countries. Such disinformation campaigns could further create problems and complications in bilateral relations.”

He also urged Indian authorities to look into the matter.

“We urge them to refrain from such activities. If the Indian government has anything to do in this regard, particularly through any regulatory authority they may have, we would like to see these matters properly examined and investigated,” he said.

However, acknowledging attacks on the homes of Awami League supporters in Narail, the information adviser said: “It is true that in Narail, the homes of some people who support the Awami League were attacked. Each of these incidents constitutes a criminal offence. Whoever may have committed them, the government will certainly take action.”

Chief Information Officer of the Department of Information Syed Abdal Ahmed and the ministry's Joint Secretary Md Alam Mostafa were also present at the press conference.