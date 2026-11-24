Israeli forces conduct an operation in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters

Israeli forces conduct an operation in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters

A record 23 Israeli soldiers and officers have died by suicide while serving in the military this year, the highest annual toll in 16 years.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, another 17 troops who served in regular or reserve forces during the Gaza war died by suicide after leaving active service. Five police officers also took their own lives in 2026.

The figures point to a rising trend in suicides among Israeli security personnel since the war began in October 2023. The military recorded an annual average of around 12 suicides in the decade before the conflict.

Israel’s defence ministry says more than 31,500 Israeli military and security personnel have been wounded since the war began on Oct 7, 2023.

Around 62 percent, or 19,600, are also receiving treatment for mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and depression, as well as difficulties returning to civilian life.

Of them, 10,100 are dealing solely with psychological trauma, while another 9,400 have both physical and mental injuries.

Across all of Israel’s wars, the number of wounded personnel receiving treatment under the ministry has reached 92,300, with 47 percent suffering from psychological trauma.