Italian police question three Bangladeshis over alleged assault on actor Badhon

Italian police have questioned three Bangladeshi expatriates in connection with an alleged assault on Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Haque Badhon in Venice.

The three men -- Elias Hossain, Muhammad Bipul and Monir Howlader -- were summoned for questioning at a police office in Venice on Thursday.

A Bangladeshi interpreter was present during the questioning. The three men were subsequently released.

Neither police nor members of the Bangladeshi community in Italy agreed to comment or provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation and legal restrictions surrounding the case.

According to information obtained by bdnews24.com, the mobile phones used by the three men were taken into police custody during questioning.

Police have not commented on why the devices were taken or whether they have been formally seized.

Badhon travelled to Italy in September to attend the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

Late on the night of Sept 8, while staying with relatives in Venice's Mestre area, Badhon was allegedly assaulted by a group of Bangladeshis.

She went live on Facebook shortly after the incident to make the allegations public before lodging a complaint with local police, prompting an investigation.

News of the questioning and the police taking possession of the phones has reignited discussion of the case among Bangladeshi expatriates in Italy.