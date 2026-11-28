Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury says efforts to address irregularities in Bangladesh's insurance sector are facing resistance from powerful individuals who have long enjoyed undue benefits.

Drawing parallels with the troubled banking sector, he said insurance companies were failing to settle claims while using funds to acquire property and make personal investments.

“The insurance sector has ended up in the same state as the banking system,” Khosru said at an event at the Bangladesh Bank Training Academy in Dhaka's Mirpur on Saturday.

“As soon as I turned my attention to the insurance sector, I found the same situation. Insurance companies have misused funds. They are not paying your claims, but they have bought properties for themselves.”

He said efforts to address these irregularities had met with resistance.

“Now that we have started looking into this, all the powerful people have begun resisting because they have been enjoying undue benefits for a long time. Wherever you intervene, you encounter problems.”

Citing an example, Amir Khosru said an import consignment had been brought into the country using insurance coverage without the payment of a Tk 2 million premium.

He said such practices were depriving the government of revenue, causing losses to insurance companies and creating scope for irregularities across the financial system.

The minister also pointed to shortcomings in information sharing and transparency in other areas, including back-to-back letters of credit (LCs).

He called for bringing all relevant institutions under a unified system to address these problems.

'Painful' Reform Decisions

Turning to customs and the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Amir Khosru said he frequently heard negative remarks about the two agencies from those involved in international trade, both at home and abroad.

He stressed the importance of consulting stakeholders throughout the reform process.

“We are keen to engage in regular discussions with all stakeholders,” he said.

Reforms will not succeed without the cooperation of stakeholders, regardless of how vigorously the government pursued them or how well it prepared for them, according to the minister.

Urging stakeholders to come forward, he said the government was prepared to undertake reforms and make “painful” decisions.

He said it was the duty of a political government to make such decisions if they benefited businesses, encouraged investment and improved people's lives.

The minister was speaking at the launch of the Bangladesh Real-Time Trade Arrangement (BARTA), a platform designed to make the exchange of information on local LCs in domestic trade faster, more secure and less costly.