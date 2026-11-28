Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has inaugurated the National University Principals' Conference 2026.

The premier formally opened the conference at 10:20am on Saturday at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka's Mirpur.

Principals of 2,318 colleges across the country are attending this year's conference.

The conference aims to improve the quality of higher education, establish good governance in college education, modernise the education system and develop skilled human resources.

It also seeks to strengthen the role of principals in improving the learning environment and academic standards at affiliated colleges.

Around four million students are enrolled at the 2,318 colleges affiliated with the National University.

National University Vice-Chancellor ASM Amanullah presided over the conference.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon, the prime minister's Education Advisor Mahdi Amin, Secondary and Higher Education Division Senior Secretary Abdul Khaleque, National University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Ali Zinnah and Treasurer Nazmul Hossain addressed the event.

Government Azizul Haque College Principal Mahfuzul Islam from Bogura and Lalmatia Government Women's College Principal Sultana Mahmuda Yasmin also spoke at the conference.