Students who fail two HSC subjects after re-evaluation must sit for supplementary exams

Students who still fail two subjects in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams after re-evaluation will have to sit for supplementary tests, according to the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee.

Committee Chairman Prof Syed Akhtaruzzaman told bdnews24.com on Tuesday that students who could not pass exams in two subjects after re-evaluation could sit the supplementary exams only if they had applied for them earlier. Those who did not apply will no longer have the opportunity.

Students who initially failed two subjects but passed after re-evaluation will not be allowed to sit for supplementary exams, he said.

The results of the re-evaluation of answer scripts were published on Monday. A total of 291,211 students had applied for the review of 1.09 million answer scripts.

Re-evaluation changed 23,145 results, accounting for 7.95 percent of applications. Another 1,620 students secured a GPA 5, while 5,548 moved from fails to passes.

A total of 422,905 students who failed one or two subjects are eligible to sit for supplementary exams.

The exams for students who applied will run from Dec 1 to Dec 15, the committee said.