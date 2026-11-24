A group of criminals led by gangster Raihan Alam have allegedly carried out indiscriminate firing in Chattogram’s Fatikchhari, leaving three pedestrians injured.

Three pedestrians were injured when criminals opened indiscriminate fire from a CNG-run autorickshaw near Churkhaharhat of Suabil Union under Bhujpur Police Station on Monday night.

On Sunday, a businessman was chased and shot at in the Dighir Par area of Kanchannagar Union.

Police suspect that associates of Galakata Mobarak, a follower of listed criminals Raihan and David Imon, were behind the incident.

According to locals, Raihan, who remains at large, was riding a motorcycle ahead of the autorickshaw from which the shots were fired. Police have been struggling to track him down.

Police said they believe Raihan is staying in the hilly areas of Suabil Union. They launched an operation there on Sunday night and sought assistance from local residents.

On Monday night, locals attempted to stop two people travelling on a motorcycle. At that point, shots were fired indiscriminately from a CNG-run autorickshaw following them, using a shotgun.

Locals later chased the vehicle and managed to intercept the autorickshaw along with its driver, but the criminals fled. Police operations in the area began following the incident.

Kazi Md Tarek Aziz, additional superintendent of police (Hathazari Circle), who is leading the operation, told bdnews24.com that police believed Raihan had taken shelter in the hilly areas of Fatikchhari on Sunday.

"Since then, we have been conducting operations there," he said.

He said Raihan and his associates set out towards Fatikchhari town on Monday night on a motorcycle and in an auto-rickshaw after sensing increased police activity.

"Near Churkhahar Bazar, locals recognised Raihan, who was riding the motorcycle, and tried to stop him. At that point, shots were fired from the autorickshaw behind him," he said.

Meanwhile, locals chased the group and intercepted a CNG-run autorickshaw near Baidyerhat.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tarek Aziz said the criminals got off the autorickshaw and fled after being chased by locals, who managed to detain the vehicle along with its driver.

"We have confirmed that the detained auto-rickshaw driver, Jabed, was previously acquainted with fugitive Raihan. He had been called and asked to come," he said.

Throughout Monday night, police used loudspeakers in Suabil Union and surrounding areas to search for Raihan.

Police also sought the assistance of residents, urging them to help apprehend him if they knew where he was hiding.

Officer Tarek Aziz said police operations were continuing in Fatikchhari on Tuesday morning, as they believed Raihan was still in the area.