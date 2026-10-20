12 die as bus crashes into truck in Natore

Twelve people have been killed and at least 30 injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Natore’s Baraigram Upazila.

The accident occurred in front of the Upazila's Bonpara Police Investigation Centre at 4:15am on Tuesday, said Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekharul Alam.

He said a bus and a sand-laden truck collided head-on on the Natore-Pabna Highway in the Bonpara municipal area that morning.

Fire Service sources said that a bus of RP Special Paribahan, bound for Rajshahi from Barishal, collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Thirty people injured in the accident have been rescued and sent to local private clinics, Natore General Hospital and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Although 14 people were reported dead in the accident previously, ASP Iftekharul said there was an error in the count due to a lack of coordination between police and Fire Service in Bonpara.

Natore Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shariful Haque said, “The district administration hastily reported the deaths of 14 people, but we have concrete information that 12 people have died. Their bodies are at the Bonpara Highway Police Station.”

The district’s top police official said the dead included three people from Shariatpur, two from Rajshahi, one from Patuakhali, and one from Faridpur.

The police have identified 10 of the dead as Anwar Haque, 30, of Bagmara Upazila in Rajshahi; Tashfia, 8, of Mirzaganj Upazila in Patuakhali; Shahidul Islam, 45, of Jajira Upazila in Shariatpur; truck driver Abul Kalam, 56, of Jhenaidah Sadar Upazila; bus driver Md Sohel Rana, 40, of Rajshahi’s Godagari, Abdus Samad Fakir, 70, Jewel, 40, Salam Molla, 46, Kashem, 35, and Shahin, 32.

Parliament Whip M Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu said a seven-member investigation committee has been formed to probe the incident.

He announced that compensation of Tk 100,000 would be provided to the families of the 12 people killed.