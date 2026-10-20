14 dead as bus crashes into truck in Natore

Fourteen people have been killed and at least 26 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Natore’s Baraigram Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Natore-Pabna Highway outside the Bonpara Police Investigation Centre around 4:15am on Tuesday, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekharul Alam.

A sand-laden truck crashed head-on into a bus headed from Barishal to Rajshahi on the Natore-Pabna Highway.

The dead have yet to be identified, while the injured have been sent to several hospitals.

[Update to follow]