14 dead as bus crashes into truck in Natore

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 09:27 AM
Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 09:38 AM
Fourteen people have been killed and at least 26 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Natore’s Baraigram Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Natore-Pabna Highway outside the Bonpara Police Investigation Centre around 4:15am on Tuesday, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekharul Alam.
A sand-laden truck crashed head-on into a bus headed from Barishal to Rajshahi on the Natore-Pabna Highway.
The dead have yet to be identified, while the injured have been sent to several hospitals.
[Update to follow]