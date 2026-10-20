October 20, 2026

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14 dead as bus crashes into truck in Natore

The accident occurred on the Natore-Pabna Highway in front of the Bonpara Police Investigation Centre early on Tuesday morning

14 dead as bus crashes into truck in Natore

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 09:27 AM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 09:38 AM

Fourteen people have been killed and at least 26 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Natore’s Baraigram Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Natore-Pabna Highway outside the Bonpara Police Investigation Centre around 4:15am on Tuesday, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Iftekharul Alam.

A sand-laden truck crashed head-on into a bus headed from Barishal to Rajshahi on the Natore-Pabna Highway.

The dead have yet to be identified, while the injured have been sent to several hospitals.

[Update to follow]

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