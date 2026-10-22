India has alleged there are inaccuracies in a report by a special rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights at the UN and called for accountability for presenting lies that can harm the global body.

Ben Saul, the special rapporteur, had said in his July report one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, Dawood Ibrahim, is based in India, reports Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Special rapporteurs are not paid directly by the UN and are expected to work independently of it.

"Let me correct it for the record," said Raghoo Puri, the first secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

"This individual fled India much before the 2003 listing, and it was during this period from an outsider country that he was listed for being associated with al-Qaeda and with Osama Bin Laden," Puri said in a clear reference to Pakistan.

"To date, he remains a wanted criminal in my country, and as per the UN's listing entry, resides in the same country where Osama Bin Laden was found and neutralised," Puri said pointing at Pakistan's garrison city Abbottabad.

India claims that many terrorists wanted there, including those involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, have been living in Pakistan for decades. It also alleges they faced only symbolic action from the Pakistani authorities from time to time and only when the international community threatened to withhold financial aid.