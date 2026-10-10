YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram ahead of Delhi protest

Indian social media influencer and activist Dhruv Rathee shows a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) investigation report copy to people during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Bengaluru, India, October 8, 2026. REUTERS

Indian social media influencer and activist Dhruv Rathee shows a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) investigation report copy to people during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Bengaluru, India, October 8, 2026. REUTERS

Germany-based YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been detained at his residence in Gurugram before a planned protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Rathee, who recently travelled to India, was detained at his home in Kendriya Vihar society in Sector 56 on Saturday morning after refusing requests from Gurugram and Delhi police not to travel to the national capital for the protest, a senior Gurugram police official said.

“Delhi police also communicated the scenario with us after which our teams also reached his home and urged him to comply with the law and help in maintaining peace,” the Hindustan Times quoted the official as saying.

“However, we were forced to detain him after he turned down all the requests not to travel to Delhi. We would have preferred not to detain him in case Rathee had listened to the law enforcement agencies,” he added.

Gurugram police said officers had been deployed at Rathee’s residence and would remain there until further orders, the Indian outlet said.

The CJP confirmed Rathee’s detention in a social media post.

“The Dictator is TERRIFIED of young people who question its wrongdoings and refuse to stay silent!” the organisation wrote on X.

In a separate statement shared on social media, the CJP strongly condemned what it described as the Delhi Police’s “high-handed detention” of Rathee, calling him a social activist and influencer.

The organisation alleged that the detention was part of a government crackdown intended to silence dissent over irregularities in electoral rolls. It demanded Rathee’s immediate and unconditional release, along with that of hundreds of other citizens and student activists it said were in custody.

Rathee, who recently travelled to India, had posted a video on social media platforms, including X, urging people to gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the CJP protest on Saturday.