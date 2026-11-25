The house of Abdus Samad, the former chairman of the Puthia Upazila council in Rajshahi and banned the organising secretary of the district’s Awami League unit, has been attacked, vandalised, looted and set on fire.

The incident took place around 3:15am on Wednesday in Baneshwar Union’s Nayapara village, said Puthia Police chief Faridul Islam.

The police officer said the former chairman's house was set on fire and looted and the matter is under investigation. Nothing definitive can be said about the perpetrators until the investigation is complete, he said. .

Samad is currently in Dhaka Central Jail after being arrested in multiple cases of sabotage.

His wife Runa Begum said, "My two sons and I were at home. Late at night, many people came, broke the gate lock and entered. Then, they threatened the three of us with weapons, took us hostage, and vandalised and looted."

Claiming that the attackers took Tk 30,000 in cash and about 10 Bhori of gold ornaments from the house, she said: "When we started screaming, our neighbours came running. Then, the criminals set the house on fire and fled."

Nasima Begum, a neighbour, said that locals ran to the house after hearing the noise after 3am. As people were gathering, a group set a fire and ran. Although the neighbours were eventually able to put out the fire, the furniture and several important items in the house were burnt.

Rajshahi-5 Member of Parliament Nazrul Islam Mandal, Puthia Upazila administrator (UNO) Liakat Salman and local police chief Faridul Islam visited the scene on Wednesday morning.