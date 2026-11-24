Protesters demanding higher minimum wages vandalised a police box and set its furniture and belongings on fire at Gazipura bus stand.

The incident took place around 11am on Tuesday, said Tongi West Police chief Arifur Rahman.

Police and other law-enforcing personnel rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control, although tension lingered in the locality.

Police and locals said outsiders joined garment workers during an ongoing protest. The crowd then blockaded the highway before attacking the Gazipura police box.

The protesters dragged chairs, tables and other belongings out of the box and set them on fire on the highway.

“The fire was brought under control after we received the news. The workers were chased away and dispersed,” officer Arifur said.

Traffic was moving normally on both sides of the highway after the incident, he added.