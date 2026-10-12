PM Tarique seeks Canada’s cooperation in health, education sectors

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has sought Canada's cooperation in the health and education sectors in Bangladesh.

The prime minister shared the expectation when a delegation led by Canada's Minister of State for International Development Randeep Sarai met him at the Prime Minister's Office at the Secretariat on Monday, said Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shadhin.

He said, "The meeting discussed important issues such as strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Canada, expanding economic cooperation and new prospects for strategic partnership, resolving the Rohingya crisis, energy security, technical education, agriculture, food security, climate finance and poverty alleviation."

"Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has expressed hope for cooperation from friendly countries like Canada in various important sectors including health and education."

The deputy press secretary said there were also discussions on how to resolve the Rohingya crisis at the meeting.

He said, "The prime minister said that currently about 1.3 million Rohingya people have taken refuge in Bangladesh. As a populous country, Bangladesh is facing its own economic and social challenges. Among them, the long-term presence of a large number of Rohingya is creating significant pressure on Bangladesh's economy and environment."

"The prime minister said that while providing humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya is important, the permanent solution to this crisis is their safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation. This crisis originated in Myanmar and its solution lies in the hands of Myanmar."

The Canadian secretary of state agreed on the importance of the peaceful, safe and dignified repatriation of the Rohingya, the deputy press secretary said.

During the meeting, Canada expressed its interest in cooperation in the energy sector, technical education and skills development, establishment of nursing training institutions, cooperation in the pulses and oilseeds sector, agricultural cards and agricultural information management, family cards and poverty alleviation, energy renewal and canal excavation, and financing in the climate sector, said the deputy press secretary.

He said, "In the meeting, Canada expressed its interest in cooperating in the field of energy supply to Bangladesh. The prime minister said that Canada could be a potential partner for Bangladesh in the oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sectors."

"Bangladesh has expressed its positive view on the matter."

Canada also spoke of their interest in cooperating in expanding technical and vocational education and training programmes in Bangladesh, with particular focus on the technical and vocational education and training sector. It also wants to work on increasing cooperation in establishing nursing training institutions in Bangladesh and producing skilled nurses. Canada is currently working in this sector and plans to expand its initiatives further in the future.

Shadhin said the two sides spoke of opportunities to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries on the production and supply chain of agricultural products such as pulses and oilseeds.

He said, "Canada expressed its interest in cooperating in Bangladesh's efforts to ensure food security. The prime minister was also informed about the existing activities through the International Maize and Wheat Development Center in this regard."

The meeting also discussed Bangladesh's Farmer Card programme.

The prime minister said, "The government has plans to provide necessary agricultural inputs including fertilisers and seeds to farmers through Farmer Cards. Through this, detailed information of farmers will be stored with the government, which will help in taking proper planning in the agricultural sector and delivering government assistance more effectively."

The deputy press secretary said Bangladesh could get cooperation in this sector by utilising Canada's experience in information management and data-based planning.

At the meeting, Tarique said that it is very important to ensure the economic self-reliance of the people. His government is focused on making people self-reliant by increasing their income and employment opportunities along with social security programmes.

He cited World Bank data to argue that if multiple food subsidy programmes are combined to make the targeting of existing cash assistance programmes more effective and the Family Card is added to them, it would be possible to lift an additional 2.85 million people out of poverty.

The meeting also discussed initiatives such as renewable energy, canal digging, and the 250 million tree plantation programme in Bangladesh.

The Canadian secretary of state said the country is interested in providing 13 billion Canadian dollars in global climate finance over the next five years. He also mentioned that Bangladesh has the opportunity to benefit from this financing.

Canada has also expressed interest in cooperating on feasibility studies before implementing development projects in Bangladesh.

Invitation to Visit Canada

The deputy press secretary said, "The Canadian secretary of state has invited honourable Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit Canada."

During the meeting, Secretary of State Randeep praised the initiative, efficiency and positive mindset of Bangladeshis living in Canada and Canadians of Bangladeshi origin. He informed the prime minister that two Canadians of Bangladeshi origin are serving as members of the parliament.