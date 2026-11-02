November 02, 2026

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Man who claimed to torch police vehicle on social media arrested

Rajib Chandra Das allegedly posted a status admitting his involvement in the incident during a garment worker protest

Man who claimed to torch police vehicle on social media arrested

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 10:46 AM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 10:46 AM

Police have arrested a man named Rajib Chandra Das over an allegation of posting a status on social media admitting his involvement in setting a police vehicle on fire in Dhaka’s Pallabi during a protest by garment workers.

Uttara West Police Station chief Mohammad Khalid Mansur said Rajib was arrested on Sunday night after he confessed to setting the vehicle on fire on Facebook.

"Initially, we have learnt that Rajib is a worker at a garment factory."

Stating that he was arrested from a house in Sector 9 of the capital's Uttara, Khalid said: "I think Rajib set the vehicle on fire on behalf of the banned Awami League."

He said Rajib was handed over to Pallabi Police Station following his arrest.

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