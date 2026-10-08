A police operation draws Ctg mayor's ire. Khulshi OC is transferred hours later

Chattogram's Khulshi Police Station chief (OC) has been transferred hours after Mayor Shahadat Hossain accused him of favouring the Awami League following a police operation targeting a Swechchhasebak Dal leader.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Hasan Md Showkat Ali issued the transfer order on Wednesday, a day after police surrounded the Chattogram City Corporation office in an attempt to arrest Wakil Hossain Boga, whom police list as a criminal.

Boga is a former joint convenor of the Chattogram city unit of Swechchhasebak Dal, the ruling BNP's volunteer front.

Under the order, Khulshi OC Md Abdur Rahim has been transferred to the City Special Branch (City SB), while Akbar Shah Police Station OC Md Kamruzzaman has been appointed in his place.

Chawkbazar Police Inspector (Investigation) Md Nazer Hossain has been appointed OC of Akbar Shah Police Station.

Rahim had taken charge of Khulshi Police Station on Aug 23 after being transferred from the City SB. His latest transfer comes just a month and a half later.

CMP officials declined to comment on the reasons for the move.

Contacted by bdnews24.com, CMP Public Relations Officer and Assistant Commissioner Aminur Rashid said: "I have no official information about this. Several journalists have been calling me to ask about it."

Repeated calls and text messages to CMP chief Showkat Ali, Additional Commissioner (Administration) Wahidul Hoque Chowdhury and Deputy Commissioner (North) Md Hasan Mostofa Swapan went unanswered.

Mayor's Allegations

Police surrounded the city corporation office on Tuesday night after receiving information that Boga was there. Mayor Shahadat was in his office at the time.

Speaking at a mosquito-control programme at Rupsha Bakery intersection on DT Road in Double Mooring on Wednesday afternoon, Shahadat defended Boga and accused Rahim of favouring the Awami League.

The mayor, a former convenor of the Chattogram city BNP, also questioned how Rahim had been appointed OC under the current government.

"Wakil is not an Awami League criminal. He has been involved in political movements and protests for the past 17-18 years. He was also a fighter in the July-August movement. The Awami League filed around 70-80 cases against him over the past 16 years," Shahadat said.

He also criticised Rahim's earlier posting as OC of Bakalia Police Station during the Awami League government's tenure.

"Since he joined Khulshi Police Station as OC, not a single Awami League leader has been arrested. No Chhatra League or Jubo League leader has been arrested," the mayor alleged.

Shahadat said Boga had not visited the city corporation office on Tuesday night. Instead, a relative of Boga had gone there to lodge a complaint against Rahim, he said.

OC Responds

Contacted by bdnews24.com, Rahim said he had been on leave on Tuesday and Wednesday and was unaware of the police operation.

"I am on leave for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday. I have no official information about Tuesday night's operation," he said.

Responding to the mayor's allegations about his previous posting in Bakalia and his alleged Awami League sympathies, Rahim said he had performed his duties professionally.

"There were no major incidents in Bakalia when I was OC there. I carried out my duties professionally," he said.

Rahim also said police had arrested at least 12 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations over the past week and produced them in court.

The Awami League's activities are currently banned.

On Sept 3, Khulshi Police Station personnel conducted an operation in the Wireless Colony area to arrest Boga in connection with a case involving the alleged assault of a teacher from Pahartali College.

Boga's supporters attacked the police team during the operation, leaving six officers injured.